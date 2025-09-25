Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Isaiah Wong and Keshawn Justice in Trade with Salt Lake City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to Isaiah Wong and Keshawn Justice, along with the 20thoverall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Player Draft, in exchange for the returning player rights to Mo Bamba and the 30th pick.

Wong, the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has played two seasons in the NBA after making his debut with the Indiana Pacers during the 2023-24 season. The 6-3, 185-pound Miami product appeared in 20 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 6.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He has also spent time in the G League during both his seasons as a professional, averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 43.2% shooting across 36 games with the Indiana Mad Ants (now Noblesville Boom) and Greensboro Swarm.

Justice, a 6-7, 225-pound Santa Clara product, has appeared in 55 games for the Salt Lake City Stars after making his professional debut in the 2023-24 season. During the 2024-25 campaign, he started in 27 of his 34 appearances, averaging 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from behind the arc. In his rookie season, Justice played in 21 games with 12 starts, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from three-point range.

Birmingham also received Salt Lake City's first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Player Draft, originally acquired from College Park via Long Island and Rio Grande Valley (20th overall).

As part of this trade, Salt Lake City received the returning player rights to center Mo Bamba and Birmingham's 2025 first-round pick, acquired from Rip City via Westchester (30th overall). Bamba, acquired by the Squadron last February, averaged 21.0 points and 14.3 rebounds on 51.7% shooting in four games.

