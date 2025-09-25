Santa Cruz Warriors to Host Fan Fest, Presented by Ticketmaster, on October 25

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors will host a Sea Dubs Fan Fest, presented by Ticketmaster, on Saturday, October 25, to celebrate the start of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. This event will be held at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Santa Cruz Warriors, from 1-3 p.m. PT. Registration for this event is free, and fans interested in attending can sign up HERE.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in Chalk Talk sessions with Santa Cruz and Golden State Warriors players and coaches, enjoy family-friendly activities in the Fun Zone, receive autographs, and much more. Season Ticket Members and community guests will be able to purchase exclusive ticket packages for the Warriors' 2025-26 season and will have access to special deals on brand-new merchandise. As an added bonus, fans who link their Rakuten account to the Santa Cruz Warriors Team Store and spend $50 or more on Sea Dubs merchandise at Fan Fest will receive a complimentary Jeff Hamilton Golden State Zip-Up Hoodie and 10% Cash Back on purchases, courtesy of Rakuten. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including Warriors' autographed memorabilia and ticket packages. All raffle proceeds will benefit Housing Matters, a local nonprofit organization that partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

The Santa Cruz Warriors, the 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024 NBA G League Franchise of the Year, have a variety of ticket plans on sale now. Limited full-season memberships start at the all-in price of just $21 per game and include exclusive benefits. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400 or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Sign up HERE for Insider access and additional information.







