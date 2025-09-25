Gold Acquire Justyn Hamilton from Oklahoma City Blue

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired forward Justyn Hamilton from the Oklahoma City Blue. In exchange, the Gold will send the returning player rights of Andrew Funk and a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft to the Blue.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-9 forward, began his collegiate career at Temple University before transferring to Kent State. He was named the Mid-American Conference Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22, leading the conference with 43 blocks while ranking sixth in field goal percentage (.538).

Most recently, Hamilton played for the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2024-25 season, appearing in 26 games and averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.







