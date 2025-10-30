Player Profile: Kessler Edwards

Published on October 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Kessler Edwards, a 6' 7", 200 lb. forward from Rancho Cucamonga, California, attended Etiwanda High School, where he averaged 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior, earning him a consensus three-star recruit status. Edwards committed to Pepperdine University and enrolled for the 2020-21 season.

Edwards averaged 10 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a freshman for the Waves, and was named to the WCC All-Freshman Team. He helped lead Pepperdine to a College Basketball Invitational title and was named Invitational MVP. Edwards averaged 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior, garnering him First Team All-WCC recognition.

On April 23, 2021, Edwards declared for the 2021 NBA draft, and was selected 44th overall by the Brooklyn Nets organization. He signed a two-way deal with the team, and spent time between Brooklyn and their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, from 2021 to 2023. He was later traded to the Sacramento Kings organization, where he spent a full season. Upon the conclusion of his contract, Edwards signed a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks organization, which came to a close in the summer of 2025.

On August 12, 2025, Edwards agreed to a one-year Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets organization.







