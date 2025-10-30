Player Profile: Terrence Hargrove Jr.

Terrence Hargrove Jr., a 6' 5", 215 lb. forward from East Saint Louis, Illinois, attended East St. Louis High School, where he averaged 18.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg and just over 3.0 bpg for the Flyers. Hargove led ESL to their first ever state championship, dropping 32 points and adding 10 rebounds in the Flyers' comeback win in the state championship game. He was named as an Illinois Class 3A All-State First Team selection, and later committed to stay close to home and play for Saint Louis University.

As a freshman during the 2019-2020 season, Hargrove shot a team-best 51.6% from the floor, appearing in 25 games. Over the next three years, Hargrove continued to be a reliable contributor for the Billikens, playing in nearly every remaining game and starting around half. Hargrove, having competed during a season cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, was granted another year of eligibility, and returned for a fifth season at Saint Louis, where he continued to hone his craft and began to attract the attention of scouts overseas.

Following his senior season, after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Hargrove signed a professional contract with the Bakken Bears of the Basketligaen, the highest-level basketball league in Denmark. The Bears have captured the league title in 15 of the last 18 seasons, and 2024-25 was no different. Hargrove contributed 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest in the victory campaign, second on his team by a small margin.

Hargrove signed to play for the Denver Nuggets during the 2025 NBA Summer League, and later agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the organization on October 8, 2025.







