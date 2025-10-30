Player Profile: James Akinjo

Published on October 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







James Akinjo, a 6'1", 190 lb guard from Richmond, California, attended Salesian College Preparatory High School, where he averaged 20.7 points and 5.2 assists as a senior. That same year, Akinjo led his team to a 30-2 record and the CIF North Coast Section Division III championship. He was touted as a consensus four-star recruit, and after originally committing to UConn, their coach was fired shortly after, leading him to flip his commitment to play for Georgetown.

Akinjo spent two years with the Hoyas, becoming an immediate contributor and earning the title of Big East Freshman of the Year after a 13.4 point per game season. Midway through his second season, Akinjo entered the transfer portal, with many other Georgetown players, and eventually committed to Arizona. In his junior season with the Wildcats, Akinjo started all 26 games, averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists a game while shooting .401 from the three-point line. He earned All-Pac 12 First Team honors at the season's end, and once again entered the transfer portal to seek new opportunities.For his senior season, Akinjo elected to play for Baylor, and once again made an immediate impact with his new squad. He started all 32 games for the Bears, alongside San Antonio Spurs starter Jeremy Sochan. After leading his team to an exceptional 26-6 season, Akinjo was named an All-Big 12 First Team and Third Team All-American talent. He dropped 20 points in Baylor's second-round NCAA Tournament loss to the eventual regional champion North Carolina in overtime.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft, Akinjo was signed by the Atlanta Hawks for an NBA Summer League appearance, and signed with the New York Knicks organization for the following season, playing for their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. He was then traded to the Stockton Kings, where he spent one season, then to the Wisconsin Herd, where he most recently played from 2024-2025.

On August 26, 2025, the Herd traded Akinjo to the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for guard Will Richardson and a 2026 first-round pick.







NBA G League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.