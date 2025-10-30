Player Profile: Dane Goodwin

Dane Goodwin, a 6' 6", 240 lb guard from Arlington, Ohio, attended Upper Arlington High School, where he led his team to two district titles and an 87-15 record in his time with the Golden Bears. He was also a three-time all-state golfer for Upper Arlington. After setting his school's career records for points with 1,951 and rebounds with 817, Goodwin received multiple statewide honors, including Ohio Mr. Basketball and Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year. He later received the title of 77th ranked player in the nation from ESPN.

Goodwin made the decision to stay close to home for college and play basketball at Notre Dame, where he spent five seasons, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. He was named to the All-ACC Third Team as a senior after averaging 13.6 points, and led his team to an NCAA Tournament win. During his graduate season, Goodwin was a bright spot despite a disappointing year for the Fighting Irish, bolstering his career numbers to the tune of 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. This same season, Goodwin also broke the Notre Dame record for games played with 142. By the end of his career, he had played in all 158 available games since stepping on campus, an extraordinary feat.

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Goodwin signed with the Sacramento Kings for the 2023 NBA Summer League, and eventually joined their G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, for the 2023-24 season. He rejoined the Kings for their 2024 Summer League, later signing with the Utah Jazz organization in October of 2024. He spent the season with the G League affiliate of the Jazz, the Salt Lake City Stars.

On August 1st, 2025, the Stars announced they had agreed to a three-team trade with the Noblesville Boom and Grand Rapids Gold. The trade sent Goodwin to the Gold and moved forward Gabe McGlothan over to the Boom, while the Stars received forward Pedro Bradshaw in the deal. Goodwin later signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets organization.







