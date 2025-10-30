Player Profile: Justyn Hamilton

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Justyn Hamilton, a 6' 10", 220 lb. forward from Charlotte, North Carolina attended Independence High School, where he was a two-time Southwestern 4A All-Conference selection, averaging 11.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game as a senior. He was invited to the USA Basketball Junior National team mini-camp in the summer of 2016, a huge opportunity for exposure.

Following his senior season, Hamilton committed to play for the Temple University Owls in Philadelphia, joining the team for the 2017-18 season. He made his collegiate debut in a game against South Carolina on Nov. 30. Hamilton's three seasons at Temple were marred by a lingering ankle injury. After averaging 3.7 points and 2 rebounds in his time with the Owls, he entered the transfer portal following his junior season.

Hamilton transferred to Kent State University in Ohio, and made an immediate impact. He started every game his senior season, and took over the sixth man role as a graduate student the following year. He was named MAC Sixth Man of the Year for the 2021-22 season after leading the MAC with 43 blocks and averaging a solid 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. After his final year with the Golden Flashes, Hamilton spent a year playing for the Lugano Tigers of the Swiss Basketball League (SBL), where he averaged 19.9 points and 9.4 rebounds. He later agreed to deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder organization, and was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

After a successful 2024-25 campaign that saw him average 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds, Hamilton was traded to the Grand Rapids Gold on September 25, 2025 in exchange for forward Andrew Funk and a 2026 2nd round pick.







