Player Profile: Moses Brown

Moses Brown, a 7'2" 260 lb big man from New York City, attended Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens. After hitting a 6-inch growth spurt before his sophomore year, Brown was promoted to the varsity squad, leading his school to a state championship appearance. During his senior season, Brown shared the court with junior guard and current NBA star Cole Anthony, who helped him lead the team to a state semifinal appearance. Brown was named to the 2018 McDonald's All-American team after averaging 26.0 points, 17.0 rebounds and 6.0 blocks per game as a senior, earning a consensus 5-star player ranking and garnering multiple Power 5 offers.

Brown chose to attend UCLA for the 2018-2019 season, choosing the Bruins over Kentucky, Maryland and Florida State. In his freshman season, he averaged 9.7 points per game, including a 19-point performance in his debut. He led the Bruins with 8.3 rebounds per game, which ranked fourth in the Pac-12. Brown was one of five freshmen named to the All-Pac 12 freshman team in 2019, and made the decision to forgo his remaining years of eligibility and enter the NBA draft.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Brown joined the Houston Rockets for the 2019 NBA Summer League, playing just one game. He was later picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers on a training camp deal, playing every preseason game for the team and averaging 5.0 points per game. After a solid preseason performance, Brown was assigned to the Texas Legends of the G League, where he posted 14.4 points per game on 64.1% shooting on the season. Following two injuries from NBA players Pau Gasol and Jusuf Nurkic, Brown was called up by the Trail Blazers and made his NBA regular season debut with the team on November 9.

In December of 2020, Brown and the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season. He was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League, and made an immediate impact, eventually earning a spot on the All-NBA G League First Team after averaging 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He was also a member of the NBA G League All-Defensive Team. He replaced an injured Al Horford for the Thunder on March 14, making his season debut.

From 2021 to 2024, Brown bounced around the NBA, making appearances for multiple organizations during that time, including Dallas, Cleveland, New York, and Brooklyn. In 2025, Brown returned to the Dallas Mavericks, this time on a 10-day contract, and started two games for them, averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. This performance caught the eye of the New York Knicks organization, who brought him back in March of 2025 following the expiration of his 10-day contract for a fourth stint with the team. He was assigned to the Westchester Knicks, and in an April 3rd postseason contest against the Maine Celtics, Brown broke the NBA G League record for the most rebounds recorded in a playoff game, ripping down 26 rebounds, while adding 27 points.

After his time with the Knicks, his contract expired, and on September 12, 2025, Brown agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Denver Nuggets organization.







