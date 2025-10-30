Player Profile: Javante McCoy

Published on October 30, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







Javante McCoy, a 6' 5", 190 lb. guard from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attended Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire, a well-known college prep school. He earned 2017 Class A All-District First Team honors after averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. McCoy committed to play college ball for Boston University, and saw action immediately. He started 27 of 31 games as a freshman, averaging around 3.0 points per game in his first two years with the Terriers. He stepped into a new role during his junior year, averaging 12.2 points per game, and earning All-Patriot League Third Team honors.

During his senior and grad years, McCoy continued to improve, earning All-Patriot League Second and First Team appearances, respectively. His grad year saw McCoy average a personal-best 17.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest. He also shot an efficient 49.5% from the floor and 42.5% from three-point range. He finished his career at Boston University as the all-time program leader in both minutes played, with 4,437, and games played, with 147. He climbed to second all-time at BU in made field goals with 731, and fourth in points with 1,931.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, McCoy joined the Los Angeles Lakers organization for the 2022 NBA Summer League. On July 24, 2022, he signed with the team and joined the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League that October. Since then, McCoy has spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons organizations, most recently playing for the Motor City Cruise of the NBA G League, but suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the second half of the 2024-25 season.

On September 12, 2025, the Cruise traded the rights of Javante McCoy and Cameron Martin to the Grand Rapids Gold, in exchange for the rights to Charles Bediako.







NBA G League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.