Player Profile: Coleman Hawkins

Coleman Hawkins, a 6' 10", 230 lb. big forward from Antelope, California, attended Prolific Prep, a private high school basketball academy in Napa, California. As a senior, Hawkins averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, and led his team to a 31-3 record on the year. He earned a three-star recruit status and ultimately committed to playing college basketball for Brad Underwood at Illinois after receiving offers from Rutgers, San Diego State, Marquette, and USC.

Hawkins earned 14 starts during his sophomore season, averaging 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds on the season. Entering his junior season, Hawkins had cemented himself as the starting power forward for a formidable Illinois squad. That year, he averaged 9.9 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game, notching a 15-point,10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against Syracuse, just the fifth in Illinois basketball history. He continued his dominance into his senior season, averaging 12.1 points per contest and shooting an efficient 36% from the three-point line, as he helped lead the team to an Elite Eight appearance. He finished his Illinois career with four Big Ten Championships (two regular season, two tournament), and as the only player in Illinois basketball history with at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals in their career.

After his senior season, Hawkins declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, with the intention of waiving his final year of eligibility granted via the Covid-19 pandemic. He later withdrew his name from the draft while maintaining his intention to leave Illinois, and transferred to Kansas State for his fifth and final year of college eligibility. Hawkins started all 30 games he played for the Wildcats, averaging 10.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. His performance earend him a spot of the the All-Big 12 Third Team, as voted by league coaches.

Hawkins went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, and signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors to join them for the 2025 NBA Summer League.

On October 8, 2025, Hawkins agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract to join the Denver Nuggets organization.







