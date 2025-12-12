Gold Fall Short to Bulls 139-134 at Home
Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (9-4) suffered a close 139-134 loss to the Windy City Bulls (6-6) at Van Andel Arena Thursday night. The Bulls jumped out to a 15-point lead in the third quarter, and were able to fend off a fiery fourth quarter comeback from the Gold led by NBA Two-way guard Curtis Jones. Windy City's rebounding allowed them to take this lead, converting on three separate offensive rebounds in the first half. This proved to be the difference in a slim margin of defeat for the Gold.
Curtis Jones led the scoring for the Gold with 31 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter. Nuggets assignment forward DaRon Holmes II had 27 points of his own to pair with 7 rebounds. Big man Moses Brown contributed a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in the loss.
For the Bulls, NBA Two-way Lachlan Olbrich had 23 points to lead his team, followed close behind by Emanuel Miller with 22 and Trentyn Flowers with 20. NBA Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung added an 18-point, 13-assist double-double, sharing the ball well and finding open teammates.
The Gold will take on the Wisconsin Herd in Oshkosh, WI on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. Fans can watch live on NBAGLeague.com.
