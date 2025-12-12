The San Diego Clippers Fall Short and Split Series Agains the Valley Suns

Tempe, AZ - The San Diego Clippers (7-4) fall short against t he Valley Suns (3-9). 121-118.

The San Diego Clippers built an eight-point lead in the opening quarter, but the Valley Suns clawed back to tie the game at 28 by quarter's end. Jason Preston and TyTy Washington Jr. paced the Clippers offense accounting for 20 of the team's 28 points, while the defense forced six turnovers. The Clippers controlled the second quarter, as Jaelen House and Zach Freemantle provided a spark of the bench, combining for 15 points to push the Clippers ahead 65-59 at halftime. Four players reached double figures in the opening half: TyTy Washington Jr., Jason Preston, RayJ Dennis, and Jaelen House. RayJ Dennis took over in the third, pouring in 11 points to extend the lead to 94-82 heading into the final period. The Suns unleashed a 16-2 run in the final two minutes of the game to complete the comeback to hand the Clippers a heartbreaking three-point defeat.

RayJ Dennis paced all scorers with a season-high 26 points while adding six rebounds and three assists. Jason Preston contributed 20 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, while TyTy Washington Jr. chipped in 18 points on an efficient 64% shooting from the field. Off the bench, Jaelen House provided 17 points, and Zach Freemantle added 12 points and eight rebounds. Derek Ogbeide finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

For the Valley Suns, Khaman Maluach scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Damion Baugh scored 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers will return home and face off against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday, December 13th. Tip-off is at 7:00pm PT and can be viewed on Roku.







