Windy City Earns Redemption Victory over Grand Rapids

Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, redeemed themselves in a 139-134 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold on Thursday night. All three Chicago Bulls two-ways players, Olbrich, Miller and Flowers, contributed heavily to the win each putting up 20-plus points.

Windy City showed up with a chip on its shoulder for the rematch, and the game remained closely contested throughout. The first half consisted of eight lead changes and eight times tied with both teams shooting over 55% from the field. In the third quarter, the Bulls found success in the paint, putting up 20 points compared to just 10 from under the basket for the Gold, allowing Windy City to pull ahead by as much as 14 points in the frame. Despite a strong offensive push by Grand Rapids in the final quarter, Windy City held on for the victory.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich led the scoring effort for the Bulls with 23 points shooting 11-for-15 from the field and taking down seven rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller logged 22 points and eight rebounds. Chicago Bulls two-way forward Trentyn Flowers rounded out the 20-point performances for Windy City with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Windy City guard Mac McClung recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and a game-high 13 assists. Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye put up an impressive 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

For the Gold, Denver Nuggets two-way guard Curtis Jones put up a game-high 31 points and dished out seven assists. Denver Nuggets guard, on assignment with Grand Rapids, DaRon Holmes II recorded an additional 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Gold center Moses Brown recorded a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

With the victory Windy City improves to 6-6 and Grand Rapids falls to 9-4. Windy City will travel to Indiana to face off against the Noblesville Boom Saturday, December 13th. Tip-off is slated for 6:00pm CST. The game will be broadcast on CHSN+ and Roku.







