Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Charlie Brown Jr. from Raptors 905

Published on September 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guard Charlie Brown Jr. from Raptors 905 for a 2026 first round pick (via Capital City) and a 2026 second round pick.

Brown Jr. (6-6, 199) appeared in 32 games (17 starts) last season with Raptors 905 and averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 28.5 minutes. The 28-year-old has appeared in 172 games (138 starts) across six seasons with Raptors 905, Westchester Knicks, Delaware Blue Coats, Iowa Wolves and the College Park Skyhawks averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 29.8 minutes.

The Philadelphia native has appeared in 49 games (three starts) across four NBA seasons with the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.







