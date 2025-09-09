Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jordan Minor and a 2026 First Round Pick from Long Island Nets

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to forward Jordan Minor and a 2026 first round pick (via Maine) from the Long Island Nets for the returning player rights to guard Malachi Smith.

Minor (6-8, 242) appeared in 43 games (eight starts) as a rookie last season with the Long Island Nets and averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.3 percent from the field in 12.0 minutes. The 25-year-old Boston native played one season at Virginia after beginning his collegiate career at Merrimack.

Smith (6-4, 205) appeared in 42 games (14 starts) last season with the Hustle averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.1% from the field in 25.3 minutes.







