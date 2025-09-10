Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Yuri Collins

Published on September 9, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Yuri Collins from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for a first and second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Collins (6'0", 190) appeared in 49 NBA G-League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Santa Cruz last season, recording averages of 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes per game. His 10.8 assists per game in regular season contests led the NBA G League, while he ranked third in the league in assists per game (8.9) during Tip-Off Tournament play. Collins earned an NBA G League Call-Up when he signed a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 19, 2025, and appeared in two NBA games, averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 8.0 minutes per contest. The St. Louis native also spent the 2023-24 season with Santa Cruz, appearing in 50 games across the full season and averaging 5.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. Prior to his time in the NBA G League, Collins played four collegiate seasons (2019-23) at Saint Louis University, where he led the NCAA in total assists and assists per game in both his junior and senior seasons and earned AP Honorable Mention All-America honors in his final season with the Billikens.







NBA G League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.