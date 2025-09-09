Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Malachi Smith

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Malachi Smith from the Memphis Hustle in exchange for a first round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to forward Jordan Minor.

Smith (6'4", 205) appeared in 46 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for the Hustle last season, recording averages of 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 25.3 minutes per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. He also spent the previous season (2023-24) in the NBA G League split between the Wisconsin Herd and the Rip City Remix, averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 37.8 percent from 3-point range and 87.8 percent from the free-throw line across the full season. Prior to playing in the NBA G League, Smith played one collegiate season (2022-23) at Gonzaga, where he earned West Coast Conference Sixth Man of the Year honors. The Belleville, Ill., native previously played two collegiate seasons (2020-22) at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and one season (2018-19) at Wright State.

Minor appeared in 42 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season games for Long Island last season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per contest. He was originally acquired by the LI Nets ahead of the 2024-25 season as a local tryout player.







