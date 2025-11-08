Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have finalized the team's broadcast roster for home games ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Kevin Dexter is entering his 10th season as the Long Island Nets' play-by-play announcer. A veteran of Long Island and New York City sports media, Dexter has made stops as a sports anchor at WFAN, 1010 WINS and WCBS 880 radio, News 12 Long Island and Westchester TV. Dexter is a 2013 graduate of Hofstra University and currently leads the Pride's broadcast department as their Assistant Director of Athletics for Broadcast Productions.

Matt Estreich enters his eighth season with the Long Island Nets. He shares play-by-play and color commentator duties, as well as working behind the scenes as a team videographer. A native of Long Island, he began his career as a sports producer in New York at News12, WPIX and SNY. He also spent eight years on-camera as a sports anchor at local TV stations in Virginia.

Dominiqué Patrick is entering her second season with Long Island as a color commentator and sideline reporter. Patrick brings over eight years of broadcasting experience across NBC/Peacock, ESPN Networks, NBA TV and Amazon Prime, and has worked as a television analyst for numerous conferences throughout her career. In addition to being a two-time Emmy Award winning Segment Producer at MLB Network, Patrick played college basketball at Grambling State and Brenau University.

Jonathan Edmond has seven years of broadcasting experience and returns for his second season as a color commentator with Long Island. For the 2024-25 Long Island Nets season, he called eight games on Long Island and four in Montreal during the team's extended series at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec. Jon also worked as a play-by-play analyst for the Liberty's 2025 preseason games.

Long Island will have 18 nationally televised games this season, including 12 games streaming on ESPN+, three NBA TV games, two games on Amazon Prime Video and one game on Roku.

All LI Nets home games will be streamed on The Gotham Sports App throughout YES' regional coverage territory, which includes New York State, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania. For the first time since the 2018-19 season, Long Island will also have five games broadcast live on the YES Network.

Long Island will tip off the new season against the Capital City Go-Go in the team's home opener on Friday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Nassau Coliseum.

Tickets for all home games at Nassau Coliseum are on sale now at longislandnets.com and Ticketmaster.com. To learn more about ticket membership options or group experience packages, contact info@longislandnets.com or call 934.948.2546.







