Vipers Fall to Oklahoma City Blue in Season Opener
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 114-116 to the Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) in the season opener despite a 45-point career-high from Daishen Nix.
Nix got the Vipers off to a hot start as he scored eight points to give the team an 8-5 lead over the Blue. Toward the end of the quarter RGV picked up an 11-point advantage, but Oklahoma City cut it down to seven points which set the score at 37-30. Nix contributed 14 of the Vipers 37 points in the first quarter.
RGV remained in control of the game throughout the first half. Nix played a role in the Vipers upper hand as he dished out nine more points in the second quarter which gave him a total of 23 points to end the half 61-54 in favor of the home team.
Things quickly changed in the third quarter as the visiting team outscored the home team 36-20 which flipped the lead over to the Blue. Buddy Boeheim was a big part of the Blue's success as he went from being scoreless to dropping 12 points in the quarter which ended in a 90-81 advantage for the Blue.
In the fourth quarter Nix was a huge asset to the Vipers comeback as he put up 20 out of the Vipers 33 fourth quarter points. When the clock winded down to 1:45 the Vipers tied the game 111-111, but the Blue outscored RGV 5-3 to secure a 116-114 victory.
Nix led all scorers with a career-high 45 points. Houston Rockets two-way Kevon Harris dished out 19 points. Houston Rockets two-way Isaiah Crawford had his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Also, scoring 15 points was Tyrese Hunter.
Jazian Gortman and Malevy Jones paved the way for the Blue with 22 points each followed by Viktor Lakhin with 16 points.
On Thursday, Nov. 13 the Vipers return to the Bert Ogden Arena to face off against the Texas Legends at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a life of Viper t-shirt to celebrate Life of a Viper night. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.
