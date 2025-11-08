Gold Defeat Boom 130-124 in Season Opener
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (1-0) walked out of Van Andel Arena with a win in their season opener on Friday, overtaking the Noblesville Boom (0-1) 130-124. The Gold jumped out to an early lead following a putback dunk from Gold big man and former UCLA Bruin Moses Brown in the early stages. With a deep long ball and a transition layup from Guard Dane Goodwin, a Notre Dame product, sparked a run for the Gold that included a high-flying backdoor lob from former Pepperdine Wave Kessler Edwards. The first half was all Grand Rapids, punctuated by a buzzer-beating double-clutch layup from Missouri alum and NBA two-way Tamar Bates in the final seconds, ending the half with a 19-point lead. In the second half the Boom came roaring back, pulling to within four points, thanks to Jalen Slawson, who made four second-half three-pointers and helped lead them to a tie with three minutes left. Soon after, a dunk from Kessler Edwards off a behind-the-back pass from Coleman Hawkins fired up the crowd, and gave the Gold life. A deep two with 30 seconds to go from Tamar Bates gave the Gold the lead. Two free throws from former Iowa State man and NBA two-way Curtis Jones sealed it as the Gold snuck away with a win.
Curtis Jones led the Gold in scoring with 25, followed close behind by Tamar Bates, who had 23 points in 40 minutes of play. Moses Brown recorded 22 points of his own in just 17 minutes of playing time, shooting 11-15 from the floor. Kessler Edwards came up huge for the Gold, posting 19 points and a game-leading 14 rebounds, along with three steals.
Jalen Slawson of the Boom led all scorers Friday night, posting 31 points on 9-15 shooting, including six three-pointers. Virginia grad Kyle Guy also contributed 24 points in the effort. Point guard DaJuan Gordon had a near triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists.
The Grand Rapids Gold will look to take two in a row against the Boom in Noblesville at 7pm on Saturday night. You can catch the game live on NBAGLeague.com.
