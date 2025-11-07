Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, has finalized its 2025-26 opening night roster, the team announced today. The team waived Jordan Longino, Jordan Minor, Zhuric Phelps, Charles Pride and Kobe Webster. The Hustle roster now stands at 13 players.

Memphis' opening night roster is below:

No. Player Pos Height Weight DOB College/Country Status

4 Charlie Brown Jr. G 6-6 199 2/2/97 Saint Joseph's/USA Returning Rights

3 Tyler Burton F 6-7 215 2/11/00 Villanova/USA Returning Rights

2 Evan Gilyard G 5-10 170 8/4/98 Missouri-Kansas City/USA Returning Rights

16 PJ Hall 2W C 6-8 1/4 240 2/21/02 Clemson/USA Two-Way

44 Nate Hinton W 6-5 210 6/8/99 Houston/USA Returning Rights

77 DeJon Jarreau G 6-5 185 1/23/98 Houston/USA Returning Rights

34 Lawson Lovering C 7-1 235 5/9/03 Utah/USA Affiliate

21 Jahmai Mashack G 6-3 197 11/10/02 Tennessee/USA NBA Draft Rights

33 Abou Ousmane F 6-10 245 4/7/01 Oklahoma State/USA Local Tryout

18 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 2W F 6-8 215 7/3/02 Marquette/Canada Two-Way

10 Javon Small 2W G 6-1 190 12/19/02 West Virginia/USA Two-Way

1 Lucas Williamson G 6-4 205 1/28/99 Loyola-Chicago/USA Returning Rights

0 Paul Zilinskas W 6-6 205 8/15/01 IU Indy/Lithuania Local Tryout

The Hustle start the Tip-Off Tournament with a home matchup this Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center. Media interested in applying for credentials should contact Brandon Abraham at babraham@grizzlies.com by Friday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

