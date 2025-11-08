Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (1-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (0-1) 130-94 in the home opener Friday evening. AJ Lawson led the 905 in scoring, putting up 24 points, while his impact on both sides of the court led him to a plus/minus of +34. Jacob Toppin put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, and three steals in the loss.
Chucky Hepburn put up a 12-point, 10-assist double-double along with five steals in his 905 debut. Dwight Murray Jr. contributed 15 points and 10 assists for the visitors.
The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon, tip-off scheduled for 2:00 pm.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 23 34 33 40 130 LAWSON 24 MOGBO 12 HEPBURN 10
Skyhawks 16 25 26 27 94 TOPPIN 24 TOPPIM 10 MURRAY 10
