Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







The Austin Spurs are tipping off their 20th anniversary season with a special Fan Fest and home opener on Sunday, Nov. 9, when they host the Birmingham Squadron at 3 p.m.

Fans are invited to celebrate two decades of Austin Spurs basketball with giveaways, activities and family fun before and during the game. Fan Fest begins at 1 p.m. outside the arena with free entertainment and family activities for all ages.

AUSTIN SPURS HOME OPENER AND FAN FEST CELEBRATION

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 9

Fan Fest: 1 p.m.

Tipoff: 3 p.m.

WHERE: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - 2100 Ave of the Stars, Cedar Park, TX 78613

WHAT:

Kids 12 and under get in free.

Free 20th Anniversary Jersey (Adult or Youth XL) with any full-price ticket purchase. Free kid tickets cannot be combines with the free jersey offer.

Postgame free throws: All kids can take the court after the game and shoot a free throw.

Activities include: Free face painting, balloon artists, bouncy houses, train rides and giveaways.

On the concourse: 20th Anniversary photo op with championship trophies, a braid bar, kids coloring station and "Write to a Spurs Player" activity.







