Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the 2025-26 season roster. Additionally, the team waived five players at the end of training camp.

The roster includes three returning players which are Daishen Nix, Teddy Allen and John Knight III.

RGV's roster stands at 14, including two-way players J.D. Davison, Isaiah Crawford and Kevon Harris.

The complete Vipers roster can be found below.

# Name Pos HT WT DOB College Pronunciations

11 Efe Abogidi C 6-9 228lbs. 10/11/2001 Ignite eff-A ah-bo-GHEE-dee

8 Teddy Allen F 6-6 212lbs. 06/07/1998 New Mexico State

13 Vernon Carey Jr. F 6-9 270lbs. 02/25/2001 Duke vur-nin

14 Ricky Council IV G 6-6 206lbs. 08/03/2001 Arkansas

27 Isaiah Crawford* F 6-6 220lbs. 11/01/2001 Louisiana Tech

4 J.D. Davison* F 6-1 195lbs. 10/03/2002 Alabama

3 Garrett Denbow G 6-6 200lbs. 08/05/2000 Anderson DEN-boh

00 Kevon Harris* F 6-5 216lbs. 06/24/1997 Stephen F. Austin KEE-von

12 Tyrese Hunter G/F 6-0 175lbs. 08/11/2003 Memphis

5 John Knight III G 6-3 205lbs. 05/12/1999 Southern Utah

9 Cameron Matthews F 6-7 235lbs. 12/23/2001 Mississippi State

22 Caleb McConnell G/F 6-7 195lbs. 06/08/1999 Rutgers

7 Stevie Mitchell G 6-3 200lbs. 01/29/2003 Marquette

1 Daishen Nix G/F 6-4 238lbs. 02/13/2002 Ignite DAY-shin

*Two-Way players

The Vipers tip-off the 2025-26 season against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.