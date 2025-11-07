Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the 2025-26 season roster. Additionally, the team waived five players at the end of training camp.
The roster includes three returning players which are Daishen Nix, Teddy Allen and John Knight III.
RGV's roster stands at 14, including two-way players J.D. Davison, Isaiah Crawford and Kevon Harris.
The complete Vipers roster can be found below.
# Name Pos HT WT DOB College Pronunciations
11 Efe Abogidi C 6-9 228lbs. 10/11/2001 Ignite eff-A ah-bo-GHEE-dee
8 Teddy Allen F 6-6 212lbs. 06/07/1998 New Mexico State
13 Vernon Carey Jr. F 6-9 270lbs. 02/25/2001 Duke vur-nin
14 Ricky Council IV G 6-6 206lbs. 08/03/2001 Arkansas
27 Isaiah Crawford* F 6-6 220lbs. 11/01/2001 Louisiana Tech
4 J.D. Davison* F 6-1 195lbs. 10/03/2002 Alabama
3 Garrett Denbow G 6-6 200lbs. 08/05/2000 Anderson DEN-boh
00 Kevon Harris* F 6-5 216lbs. 06/24/1997 Stephen F. Austin KEE-von
12 Tyrese Hunter G/F 6-0 175lbs. 08/11/2003 Memphis
5 John Knight III G 6-3 205lbs. 05/12/1999 Southern Utah
9 Cameron Matthews F 6-7 235lbs. 12/23/2001 Mississippi State
22 Caleb McConnell G/F 6-7 195lbs. 06/08/1999 Rutgers
7 Stevie Mitchell G 6-3 200lbs. 01/29/2003 Marquette
1 Daishen Nix G/F 6-4 238lbs. 02/13/2002 Ignite DAY-shin
*Two-Way players
The Vipers tip-off the 2025-26 season against the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.rgvipers.com.
