Vipers Acquire 2026 International Draft Pick

Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today the team has acquired the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NBA G League International Draft pick from the Iowa Wolves. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade Dajuan Harris to the Wolves.

As a Junior with the Kansas Jayhawks, Harris Jr. was named the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the year. In 2022 he helped the Jayhawks claim its first national championship since 2008 and its sixth overall after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels (Atlantic Coast Conference) 72-69.

From 2020-25 the Missouri native played in 173 games totaling 1,197 points, 343 rebounds, 865 assists and 262 steals. In 2019 Harris Jr. redshirted his first year with the Kansas Jayhawks.

