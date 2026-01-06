Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Izaiah Brockington and Two Future Draft Picks in Trade with San Diego Clippers

January 6, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Izaiah Brockington from the San Diego Clippers, along with San Deigo's 2026 first round and 2027 second round draft picks in exchange for the returning player rights to guard Hunter Sallis.

Brockington, 6-4, has appeared in 99 career NBA G League games (70 starts) over three seasons with the Birmingham Squadron and Clippers, averaging 13.8 points on 45.7% shooting, including 38.6% from three, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.4 minutes per game.

The Philadelphia native appeared in 125 collegiate games (60 starts) in four seasons with St. Bonaventure University, Penn State and Iowa State, owning career collegiate averages of 10.4 points on 44.2% shooting, including 34.0% from deep, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.0 minutes per game. Following his senior season at Iowa State, Brockington was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team and the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.







