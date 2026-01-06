Hayes Named NBA G League Player of the Week

Cleveland Charge guard Killian Hayes follows through on his shot

NEW YORK, NY - Cleveland Charge G Killian Hayes has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from December 19th to January 4th, the league announced today. The Charge went 4-0 with Hayes in the active lineup over that span.

For the Charge's first Showcase win on December 19th, Hayes scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine assists and two blocks. During Cleveland's second Showcase victory on December 20th, Hayes scored 17 points and dished nine assists with two steals in just 27 minutes. In the Charge's win on December 30th, Hayes hit 12-of-26 shots and 6-of-12 three-pointers for 34 points, with nine assists, three steals, and four rebounds. In Cleveland's most recent win on January 2nd, Hayes posted a double-double of 28 points and 10 assists with nine rebounds and three steals. Over 13 combined games during the tip off tournament and regular season, Hayes is averaging 25.1 points on .473 shooting with 8.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals.

The Charge hit the road for a three-game trip beginning with a visit to the Mexico City Capitanes tomorrow, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

