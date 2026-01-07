Iowa Wolves Acquire Guard Dajuan Harris in Trade with Rio Grande Valley Vipers

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired guard Dajuan Harris from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in exchange for the Austin Spurs' 2026 International Player Draft pick, which the Wolves acquired in a previous trade.

Harris, 6-2, appeared in 173 games (146) over five seasons at the University of Kansas, averaging 6.9 points on 44.4% shooting, including 37.1% from three, 2.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per game. Harris started 39 games during the 2021-22 season, leading the Jayhawks to the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

The Columbia, Missouri native was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Harris was also named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team following the 2023 season.







