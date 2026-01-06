Vipers Waive Tyrese Hunter
Vipers Waive Tyrese Hunter

Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release


EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the team has waived Tyrese Hunter.

Hunter appeared in 15 tip-off tournament games during the 2025-26 with the Vipers. He averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

