Vipers Waive Tyrese Hunter
Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the team has waived Tyrese Hunter.
Hunter appeared in 15 tip-off tournament games during the 2025-26 with the Vipers. He averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
Check out the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Hayes Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Waive Tyrese Hunter - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Five Takeaways from the Start of the Regular Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Second Half Burst Puts Stockton Past Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.