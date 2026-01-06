Second Half Burst Puts Stockton Past Vipers

Published on January 6, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 110-104 loss to the Stockton Kings (3-3) on Monday night at Adventist Arena.

RGV jumped out in front of the Kings with a 12-3 run to start the first quarter. That run marked the pace for the rest of the quarter as the Vipers picked up a 16-point lead at the end of the first with a score of 43-27.

In the second quarter the Vipers picked up an 18-point lead making it the largest lead margin in the game with a score of 45-27, but things quickly changed towards the end of the second quarter after the Kings cut its deficit down to just four points with a score of 57-53 at 3:33. With less than one minute remaining in the quarter, the Kings inched in on the away team and cut the Vipers advantage down to 59-57, but RGV halted the Kings after hitting a three-pointer to close off the first half.

Sacramento Kings two-way player, Daeqwon Plowden, became the catalyst for the Kings success, in the third quarter, after he hit a three-pointer which gave Stockton its first lead of the night at 2:03 with a score of 82-81. Stockton kept the fuel burning until the end of the quarter and picked up an 89-83 edge over the Vipers.

The Kings had control of the fourth quarter until 8:04 when RGV regained control of the game and took a 96-95 advantage. However, at 4:23 the Kings fired back and took back its lead of 101-100 until the end of the game which allowed the team to hang on to a 110-104 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way player, JD Davison, returned to the Vipers with 26 points. Daishen Nix dropped a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Matthews contributed 15 points.

Plowden finished the game with 22 points. Jaylin Williams added 19 points and was followed by Dexter Dennis who had 15 points.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7 the Vipers and Kings will face off one more time at 9:00 p.m. CST at Adventist Arena. Fans can view the game on ESPN+ or KBGT 4.1 For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from January 6, 2026

Second Half Burst Puts Stockton Past Vipers - Rio Grande Valley Vipers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.