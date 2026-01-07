Vipers Acquire Tyler Smith

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today the team has acquired the returning player rights to Tyler Smith from the Capital City Go-Go. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade a first and second round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft. Additionally, the Vipers have also agreed to trade a second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft and the rights to Thon Maker to Capital City.

Smith appeared in one game for the Vipers as a two-way player in December 2025. He played in eight games for the Capital City Go-Go to begin the 2025-26 season. He averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists during his tenure with the team.

The Texas native was selected as the 33rd overall pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Draft. In 23 games as a rookie for the Bucks last season, Smith averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per 36 minutes played. He was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd for 25 regular season games averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Before declaring for the draft, Smith formed part of the 2023-24 NBA G League Ignite team. In 43 games he averaged 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Prior to joining G League Ignite, Smith spent two seasons in Overtime Elite.

Smith is expected to play during tomorrow's game against the Stockton Kings at 9:00 p.m. CST at Adventist Arena. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.







