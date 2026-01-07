Jaelen House Carrer Night Leads the San Diego Clippers to a Comeback Win over the Long Island Nets

Uniondale, NY - The San Diego Clippers (3-4) defeated the Long Island Nets (3-3), 126-125.

The San Diego Clippers couldn't keep pace with the Long Island Nets trailing 40-22 after the first quarter. Jahmyl Telfort scored eight points in the first quarter, making all three shot attempts and both of the Clippers three pointers. The Clippers were able to cut into the Nets lead as Jaelen House scored 11 points in the second quarter and the Clippers held the Nets to less than 20% shooting from three-point range, but the Clippers still trailed 64-55 at halftime. Jaelen House led all scorers with 15 points while Patrick Baldwin Jr. followed with 11 points. The Nets extended their lead to 21 points in the third quarter, but the Clippers clawed back to trail 97-86 entering the final period. Derek Ogbeide sparked the comeback off the bench with eight points in the quarter as the Clippers caught fire from deep, shooting 63% from three-point range. After cutting the deficit to single digits several times, the Clippers unleashed a decisive 15-0 run to tie the game with three minutes remaining. Down four points entering the final minute, Zach Freemantle hit two clutch shots to knot the score at 123 with 12 seconds left. After the Nets reclaimed a two-point lead, Jaelen House delivered the knockout blow by attacking the lane and converting a layup through contact while drawing the foul. Jaelen House sank the free throw to complete the three-point play and seal a 126-125 comeback victory for the Clippers.

Jaelen House led the Clippers with a career-high 29 points off the bench, shooting 62% from the field while adding six assists and two steals. Zach Freemantle posted his third double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Jahmyl Telfort also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. contributed 17 points, and Derek Ogbeide provided a spark off the bench with 10 points and eight rebounds. John Poulakidas chipped in 13 points, connecting on four three-pointers. The Clippers shot an impressive 46% from beyond the arc and dominated in the paint with 58 points, completing the comeback after trailing by 21 points.

For the Long Island Nets, Nate Williams had 23 points and four rebounds. Malachi Smith had 17 points and eight assists.

The San Diego Clippers will return home to face off against the Iowa Wolves on Friday, January 9 at 7:30pm on Roku.







