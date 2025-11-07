Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge, NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced the team's full television and audio broadcast schedules for the 2025-26 season today.
Celebrating 15 seasons of Charge basketball and five campaigns in downtown Cleveland, the team opens the 2025-26 season tonight in Des Moines, Iowa, when they take on the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate). The same two teams will face off again at Casey's Center on Saturday, November 8, at 7:30 p.m.
The team's home opener at the iconic Cleveland's Public Hall will be Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate).
Charge basketball will be on full display across Northeast Ohio with 18 games set to be broadcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the official television home of the Charge, Cleveland Monsters, Lake Erie Crushers, Cleveland Crunch, Columbus Fury as well as collegiate, high school sports and more.
"Bringing more Charge basketball to Northeast Ohio has always been a priority," said Cleveland Charge President Rocco Maragas. "Partnering with Rock Sports and iHeart Radio's 106.1FM provide the ultimate local platforms to make that happen and complimenting local partnerships with league partners NBATV and Amazon's Prime Video will help bring Charge games to more fans than ever before."
In its second year of operation Rock Sports has produced over 400 live sporting events, and over 300 hours of original programming. Thanks to numerous partnerships, the network is now home to over 15 teams, leagues, and is the most fully distributed and diverse sports network in the state of Ohio.
Rock Entertainment Sports Network, a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, is available via Spectrum across Ohio, in addition to free over-the-air access in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. Rock Entertainment Sports Network provides extensive coverage of professional, collegiate, high school sports and more. For channel listings and more information please visit watchrocksports.com.
The Charge will also hit national audiences six times between games on NBA TV, NBA G League TV on Prime, and Roku Sports Channel, along with 15 games on ESPN+. All other games can be streamed through the team's website and via the Charge integration on the Cleveland Cavaliers mobile app, presented by LECOM.
Fans can hear all 50 games live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.
All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.
The Charge's fan-favorite show,
Charge Fast Break, returned to the airwaves last night on Rock Sports with the show continuing to air bi-weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Viewers will join Zurilla to go behind the scenes, showcasing exclusive interviews with Charge personnel and players and giving fans tips and tricks
through segments like "Tips from the Pros". The show is executive produced and edited by Leo Simone and Jeremy Hawks.
The full broadcast schedule can be found below (home games in bold):
DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCAL ET NETWORK
Fri. 11/7/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM 7:30 PM
Sat. 11/8/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM 7:30 PM
Wed. 11/12/25 at Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Fri. 11/14/25 Wisconsin 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Sat. 11/15/25 Wisconsin 7:30 PM 7:30 PM ROCK Tue.
11/18/25 at Sioux Falls 6:30 PM 7:30 PM
Fri. 11/21/25 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Sat. 11/22/25 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM
Fri. 11/28/25 at Windy City 7:00 PM 8:00 PM
Sun. 11/30/25 at Windy City 2:00 PM 3:00 PM
Wed. 12/3/25 Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+/ROCK
Fri. 12/5/25 Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Wed. 12/10/25 at Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Sat. 12/13/25 Sioux Falls 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Sat. 12/27/25 Delaware 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Tue. 12/30/25 Wisconsin 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Fri. 1/2/26 Long Island 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Wed. 1/7/26 at Mexico City 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN+
Fri. 1/9/26 at Texas 7:30 PM 8:30 PM
Sun. 1/11/26 at Texas 3:30 PM 4:30 PM NBA TV
Sun. 1/18/26 at Grand Rapids 3:00 PM 3:00 PM
Tue. 1/20/26 at Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Thu. 1/22/26 at Birmingham 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN+
Sat.
1/24/26 at Birmingham 6:00 PM 7:00 PM
Fri. 1/30/26 Memphis 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime
Sat. 1/31/26 Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM
Mon. 2/2/26 at College Park 7:00 PM 7:00 PM
Wed. 2/4/26 at College Park 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Fri. 2/6/26 Greensboro 7:00 PM 7:00 PM Roku/ROCK
Sat. 2/7/26 Greensboro 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Tue. 2/10/26 Raptors 905 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Thu. 2/12/26 Raptors 905 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Thu. 2/19/26 at Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Sat. 2/21/26 at Westchester 3:00 PM 3:00 PM
Mon. 2/23/26 at Westchester 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime
Wed. 2/25/26 at Osceola 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Thu. 2/26/26 at Osceola 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Tue. 3/3/26 Windy City 11:00 AM 11:00 AM ROCK
Fri. 3/6/26 Windy City 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime
Sun. 3/8/26 Capital City 4:00 PM 4:00 PM ROCK
Tue. 3/10/26 Capital City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+/ROCK
Fri. 3/13/26 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Sat. 3/14/26 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
Wed. 3/18/26 Delaware 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Sun. 3/22/26 at Maine 12:00 PM 12:00 PM NBA TV
Tue. 3/24/26 at Maine 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Thu. 3/26/26 at Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+
Sat. 3/28/26 Long Island 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK
For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Locked and Loaded for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules
- Cleveland Charge 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Set
- Cavaliers Sign Chris Livingston to Two-Way Contract
- Cleveland Charge Set 2025 Training Camp Roster
- Charge Fest Returns to Public Hall November 1 with Fan Fun & a Fresh Look