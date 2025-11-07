Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge, NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced the team's full television and audio broadcast schedules for the 2025-26 season today.

Celebrating 15 seasons of Charge basketball and five campaigns in downtown Cleveland, the team opens the 2025-26 season tonight in Des Moines, Iowa, when they take on the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves affiliate). The same two teams will face off again at Casey's Center on Saturday, November 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The team's home opener at the iconic Cleveland's Public Hall will be Friday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate).

Charge basketball will be on full display across Northeast Ohio with 18 games set to be broadcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the official television home of the Charge, Cleveland Monsters, Lake Erie Crushers, Cleveland Crunch, Columbus Fury as well as collegiate, high school sports and more.

"Bringing more Charge basketball to Northeast Ohio has always been a priority," said Cleveland Charge President Rocco Maragas. "Partnering with Rock Sports and iHeart Radio's 106.1FM provide the ultimate local platforms to make that happen and complimenting local partnerships with league partners NBATV and Amazon's Prime Video will help bring Charge games to more fans than ever before."

In its second year of operation Rock Sports has produced over 400 live sporting events, and over 300 hours of original programming. Thanks to numerous partnerships, the network is now home to over 15 teams, leagues, and is the most fully distributed and diverse sports network in the state of Ohio.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network, a joint venture between Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media ("Gray") (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, is available via Spectrum across Ohio, in addition to free over-the-air access in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. Rock Entertainment Sports Network provides extensive coverage of professional, collegiate, high school sports and more. For channel listings and more information please visit watchrocksports.com.

The Charge will also hit national audiences six times between games on NBA TV, NBA G League TV on Prime, and Roku Sports Channel, along with 15 games on ESPN+. All other games can be streamed through the team's website and via the Charge integration on the Cleveland Cavaliers mobile app, presented by LECOM.

Fans can hear all 50 games live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.

All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

The Charge's fan-favorite show,

Charge Fast Break, returned to the airwaves last night on Rock Sports with the show continuing to air bi-weekly on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Viewers will join Zurilla to go behind the scenes, showcasing exclusive interviews with Charge personnel and players and giving fans tips and tricks

through segments like "Tips from the Pros". The show is executive produced and edited by Leo Simone and Jeremy Hawks.

The full broadcast schedule can be found below (home games in bold):

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCAL ET NETWORK

Fri. 11/7/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

Sat. 11/8/25 at Iowa 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

Wed. 11/12/25 at Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Fri. 11/14/25 Wisconsin 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Sat. 11/15/25 Wisconsin 7:30 PM 7:30 PM ROCK Tue.

11/18/25 at Sioux Falls 6:30 PM 7:30 PM

Fri. 11/21/25 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Sat. 11/22/25 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM

Fri. 11/28/25 at Windy City 7:00 PM 8:00 PM

Sun. 11/30/25 at Windy City 2:00 PM 3:00 PM

Wed. 12/3/25 Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+/ROCK

Fri. 12/5/25 Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Wed. 12/10/25 at Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sat. 12/13/25 Sioux Falls 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Sat. 12/27/25 Delaware 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Tue. 12/30/25 Wisconsin 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Fri. 1/2/26 Long Island 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Wed. 1/7/26 at Mexico City 8:00 PM 9:00 PM ESPN+

Fri. 1/9/26 at Texas 7:30 PM 8:30 PM

Sun. 1/11/26 at Texas 3:30 PM 4:30 PM NBA TV

Sun. 1/18/26 at Grand Rapids 3:00 PM 3:00 PM

Tue. 1/20/26 at Grand Rapids 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Thu. 1/22/26 at Birmingham 7:00 PM 8:00 PM ESPN+

Sat.

1/24/26 at Birmingham 6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Fri. 1/30/26 Memphis 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime

Sat. 1/31/26 Motor City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM

Mon. 2/2/26 at College Park 7:00 PM 7:00 PM

Wed. 2/4/26 at College Park 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Fri. 2/6/26 Greensboro 7:00 PM 7:00 PM Roku/ROCK

Sat. 2/7/26 Greensboro 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Tue. 2/10/26 Raptors 905 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Thu. 2/12/26 Raptors 905 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Thu. 2/19/26 at Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sat. 2/21/26 at Westchester 3:00 PM 3:00 PM

Mon. 2/23/26 at Westchester 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime

Wed. 2/25/26 at Osceola 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Thu. 2/26/26 at Osceola 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Tue. 3/3/26 Windy City 11:00 AM 11:00 AM ROCK

Fri. 3/6/26 Windy City 7:30 PM 7:30 PM Prime

Sun. 3/8/26 Capital City 4:00 PM 4:00 PM ROCK

Tue. 3/10/26 Capital City 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+/ROCK

Fri. 3/13/26 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Sat. 3/14/26 Santa Cruz 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

Wed. 3/18/26 Delaware 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sun. 3/22/26 at Maine 12:00 PM 12:00 PM NBA TV

Tue. 3/24/26 at Maine 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Thu. 3/26/26 at Noblesville 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ESPN+

Sat. 3/28/26 Long Island 7:00 PM 7:00 PM ROCK

For more information about the Cleveland Charge, including game schedules, tickets, and community programs, visit ClevelandCharge.com or follow the Charge on X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Threads. Fans can sign up for text alerts by texting CHARGE to 30594 for the latest updates and special offers.







