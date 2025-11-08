Charge Defeated in Season Opener

DES MOINES, IA - The Cleveland Charge (0-1) were defeated in their 2025-26 season-opening contest by the Iowa Wolves (1-0), 137-124, at the Casey's Center on Friday night.

Cleveland Cavaliers two-way player Chris Livingston scored 20 points and dished out nine assists with five rebounds in 30 minutes. Chaney Johnson scored 20 on 8-of-11 from the field with three blocks and five assists in 27 minutes. Darius Brown provided 17 points, seven assists and five boards in 31 minutes for the Charge. Tristan Enaruna added 15 points, while Norchad Omier posted a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds in his pro debut.

Former Charge G Jules Bernard scored 23 points with eight boards and five assists in 35 minutes for the Wolves. Zyon Pullin scored a game-high 25 points with seven assists in 35 minutes for Iowa. Enrique Freemen had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The two teams will meet again in Iowa tomorrow, November 8, at 6:30 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

