Charge Fall in Iowa

Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Darius Brown of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge) Darius Brown of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge)

DES MOINES, IA - The Cleveland Charge (0-2) fell in the second of a two-game set to begin the season against the Iowa Wolves (2-0), 130-123.

Cleveland was paced by a pair of double-doubles from starters Norchad Omier and Darius Brown: Omier had 23 points and 13 boards, and Brown tallied 23 points and a career-high 16 assists with three steals. Chaney Johnson added 22 points and four blocks, while Chris Livingston came off the bench to score 15 with six rebounds and three steals. The Charge as a team dished out 30 assists tonight after sharing for 36 in last night's opener.

Iowa's Tristen Newton hit 9-of-14 threes and scored a game-high 35 points with six rebounds and three steals. Jules Bernard scored 26 points with eight boards, seven assists and four steals. The Wolves outscored the Charge from the foul line in the game, 34-15.

The Charge next head to Detroit to face the Motor City Cruise on Wednesday, November 12, at 7:00 p.m. - Fans can listen live with the Voice of the Charge Scott Zurilla calling the action on the new Radio Home of the Cleveland Charge, Real 106.1 FM.  All Charge games will also be available on the iHeartRadio mobile app.

