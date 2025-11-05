Cleveland Charge 2025-26 Opening Night Roster Set

Published on November 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge have finalized their 13-man roster ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. The team has waived F Max Brooks, G Javier Ezquerra, F Davonte Gaines, and F Stefan Simanic.

The Charge tip off the 2025-26 campaign on the road at the Iowa Wolves on Friday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. The Charge's detailed roster is below:

# POS PLAYER HEIGHT LBS BIRTHDATE SCHOOL/FROM ACQUIRED

8 F Warith Alatishe 6-7 200 1/22/2000 Oregon State Returning

10 G Darius Brown II 6-2 195 7/28/1999 Utah State Returning

13 F Tristan Enaruna 6-8 220 6/26/2001 Cleveland State Trade

3 G Killian Hayes 6-5 195 7/27/20001 France Trade

31 F Chaney Johnson 6-8 220 7/20/2002 Auburn Affiliate

18 F Miller Kopp 6-7 220 11/24/1998 Indiana Trade

7 F Chris Livingston 6-6 220 10/15/2003 Kentucky Two-Way

5 G Zeke Mayo 6-4 185 12/18/2002 Kansas Affiliate

12 G Sean McNeil 6-4 205 8/17/1998 Ohio State Returning

15 F/C Norchad Omier 6-7 248 8/28/2001 Baylor Affiliate

2 G Jaxson Robinson 6-6 192 12/3/2002 Kentucky Affiliate

33 F Luke Travers 6-7 207 9/3/2001 Australia Two-Way

35 F Nae'Qwan Tomlin 6-8 205 12/10/2000 Memphis Two-Way

Head Coach - Eli Kell-Abrams (Emerson)

Assistant Coach - Sam Hershberger (Elon)

Assistant Coach - Doron Perkins (Santa Clara)

Assistant Coach - Daniel Sokolovsky (Hunter College)

Assistant Coach/Video Coordinator - Willie Williams (Cleveland State)

NBA Coaching Development Program Assistant - Mickell Gladness (Alabama A&M)

Coaching Analytics - Max Brandt (SMU)

Head Athletic Trainer - Takuya Kikuchi (Oregon State)

Cleveland Clinic Athletic Trainer - Myles Thornton (Incarnate Word)

Strength & Conditioning Coach - Raphael Whittingham (Delaware State)

