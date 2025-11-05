Valley Suns Announce Local Broadcast Schedule

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, today announced its 2025-26 broadcast schedule, airing all 24 regular season home games locally over-the-air on Arizona's Family Sports.

The Valley Suns local broadcast schedule on Arizona's Family will tip off with the home opener versus the Rip City Remix. All games broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports will also be available to stream on Suns+, the exclusive streaming platform of the Phoenix Suns.

Braiden Bell will be returning for his second season as the play-by-play announcer for Valley Suns home games after also calling select games with the Phoenix Mercury during the 2025 WNBA season. Bell will be joined by analyst Frank Kaminsky, a former Phoenix Suns center who played eight NBA seasons from 2015-2023 and was a member of the Suns 2021 Western Conference championship team.

The Valley Suns will also play 19 games broadcast nationally on ESPN+. Additional national broadcasts will be announced later.

Tickets to the Valley Suns home opener on November 14 at 7 p.m. versus the Rip City Remix at Mullett Arena are available at thevalleysuns.com/tickets.

The Valley Suns comprehensive broadcast schedule is below.

As Of DATE November 4, 2025 | Subject to Change

NOVEMBER

Fri. 8 at South Bay Lakers 5:00

Sat. 9 at South Bay Lakers 5:00

Fri 14 RIP CITY REMIX 7:00 AZFS*

Wed. 19 at Stockton Kings 7:00 ESPN+

Thur. 20 at Stockton Kings 7:00 ESPN+

Tues. 25 RIP CITY REMIX 7:00 ESPN+

Sun. 30 STOCKTON KINGS 2:00 AZFS

DECEMBER

Tues. 2 SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Wed. 3 SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Sun. 7 at Santa Cruz Warriors 2:00

Tues 9 SAN DIEGO CLIPPERS 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Thur. 11 SAN DIEGO CLIPPERS 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Mon. 15 at Salt Lake City Stars 6:00

Tue. 16 at Salt Lake City Stars 6:00 ESPN+

19-22 Winter Showcase (Orlando, FL)

Sat. 27 at Memphis Hustle 7:00

Mon. 29 at Memphis Hustle 7:00

JANUARY

Sat. 3 at Rio Grande Valley Vipers 7:00

Tues. 6 OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Wed. 7 OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Tues. 13 IOWA WOLVES 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Thur. 15 IOWA WOLVES 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Sat. 17 at Santa Cruz Warriors 7:00

Mon. 19 at Santa Cruz Warriors 2:00

Wed. 21 STOCKTON KINGS 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Fri. 23 at Texas Legends 7:30

Sun. 25 AUSTIN SPURS 2:00 AZFS

Tues. 27 AUSTIN SPURS 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Fri. 30 DELAWARE BLUE COATS 7:00 AZFS*

FEBRUARY

Sun. 1 DELAWARE BLUE COATS 2:00 AZFS

Wed. 4 at Rio Grande Valley Vipers 11:00 a.m.

Tues. 10 WESTCHESTER KNICKS 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Thur. 12 SALT LAKE CITY STARS 12:00 AZFS

13-18 NBA All-Star 2025 (Los Angeles, CA)

Fri. 20 at Sioux Falls Skyforce 7:00

Sun. 22 at Sioux Falls Skyforce 3:00

Wed. 25 SOUTH BAY LAKERS 12:00 AZFS

Thur. 26 SOUTH BAY LAKERS 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Sat. 28 at Texas Legends 7:30

MARCH

Mon. 2 SALT LAKE CITY STARS 7:00 AZFS

Fri. 6 at Rip City Remix 6:30

Sat. 7 at Rip City Remix 3:00

Mon. 9 at Wisconsin Herd 6:30

Thur. 12 at Windy City Bulls 7:00

Sat. 14 at Windy City Bulls 7:00

Tues. 17 STOCKTON KINGS 7:00 AZFS>ESPN+

Thur. 19 at San Diego Clippers 4:00

Sat. 21 at San Diego Clippers 7:00

Tues. 24 MEXICO CITY CAPITANES 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Wed. 25 MEXICO CITY CAPITANES 7:00 AZFS/ESPN+

Home games in CAPS

*Tape Delay

All times listed are local Phoenix times and p.m. (unless noted differently)

AZFS - Arizona's Family Sports (KPHE in Phoenix, KAZF in Flagstaff, KOLD in Tucson and KAZS in Yuma)







