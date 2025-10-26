Valley Suns Select Bryce Thompson in the 2025 NBA G League Draft

Published on October 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns selected guard Bryce Thompson with the 36th pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft. The Valley Suns obtained the pick via trade from the Cleveland Charge (from the Osceola Magic via Santa Cruz Warriors and Birmingham Squadron) in exchange for the Valley Suns returning rights to Nate Pierre-Louis.

Thompson (6'-5", 200 pounds) averaged career bests of 13.0 points on 44.0% shooting from the field at Oklahoma State University last season. The Tulsa native began his career at the University of Kansas before playing four seasons with Oklahoma State, holding career averages of 10.8 points on 40.7% shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 138 games (117 starts).

Tickets to the Valley Suns Home Opener on November 14 at 7 p.m. against the Rip City Remix at Mullett Arena can be purchased on the Valley Suns website. To learn more about season memberships and group packages, email tickets@thevalleysuns.com or call (602) 379-8000.







NBA G League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.