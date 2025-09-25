Valley Suns Complete Trade with Westchester Knicks

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns have acquired the returning rights to guards David Duke Jr. and Damion Baugh from the Westchester Knicks, the team announced today. In return, the Valley Suns have sent the returning rights for Moses Wood, Mamadi Diakite, Cassius Stanley, Didi Louzada and Quinndary Weatherspoon to the Knicks, in addition to first and second round draft picks in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the 2026 International draft.

Baugh (6'-4", 194 pounds) appeared in 22 regular season NBA G League games last season, averaging 12.5 points, 8.9 assists and 6.2 rebounds with the Greensboro Swarm and the Westchester Knicks. The Nashville native played four collegiate seasons, spending his first two years at Memphis (2019-21) before finishing at TCU (2021-23). He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team following his senior season with the Horned Frogs. He also made his NBA debut with the Charlotte Hornets last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 15 games (two starts).

Duke, (6'-4", 204 pounds) appeared in six games with the Spurs last season but saw the most action with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League, averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27 regular season games (all starts). Duke was named to the All-NBA G League First Team in 2023 and was a participant in the 2023 NBA G League Next Up Game. He has played four NBA seasons, holding career averages of 4.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 55 career games (seven starts) with the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. At the collegiate level, Duke spent two seasons at Providence, where he was named co-Big East Freshman of the Year in 2019 and was an All-Big East Second Team selection in 2021.

The Phoenix Suns announced yesterday the signings of Baugh and Duke as they finalized the team's 2025-26 training camp roster.

Note: Baugh's last name is pronounced Baw.







