Osceola Magic Acquire Phillip Wheeler and Will Baker in Three-Team Deal

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning rights to forward Phillip Wheeler and center Will Baker in a three-team deal with the Cleveland Charge and Maine Celtics, General Manager of the Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller II announced today. In exchange, the Magic will send Cleveland a second-round pick (from Santa Cruz via Birmingham) in the 2025 NBA G League draft and a second-round pick (via Raptors 905) in the 2026 NBA G League draft. Osceola will also send Maine the returning rights to center Robert Baker.

Wheeler (6'8", 185, 4/23/02) bypassed playing in college and played with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Mexico City Capitanes during the 2021-22 G League season. He also spent time with the Iowa Wolves (2022-23), Texas Legends (2024-25), and Maine Celtics (2024-25). Wheeler has appeared in 129 games (46 starts) during his G League career, averaging 10.8 ppg. and 4.4 rpg. in 21.7 minpg.

Will Baker (6'11, 240, 12/31/00) was signed by the Iowa Wolves after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft. The former LSU Tiger made 28 appearances (two starts) last season while averaging 4.3 ppg. and 2.2 rpg. in 9.0 minpg.

After playing for the Lakeland Magic during the 2022-23 season, Robert Baker (6'10", 205, 6/28/98) returned to the organization prior to the 2024-25 G League season. The former Harvard big man played in 32 games (21 starts) while averaging 10.4 ppg., 5.4 rpg. and 1.1 apg. in 21.6 minpg.

