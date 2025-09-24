Hawks and Skyhawks Partner for 14th Annual Coaches Clinic, Expanding the Basketball Knowledge of More Than 250 Local Coaches

ATLANTA - On Monday evening, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy, in partnership with the College Park Skyhawks, welcomed more than 250 coaches from across the state of Georgia to the 14th Annual Coaches Clinic. Hosted at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the official practice facility of the Atlanta Hawks, the free event offered a comprehensive, hands-on professional development experience designed to support coaches of all levels.

The clinic featured nearly three hours of live, on-court instruction led by both Hawks and Skyhawks coaches, focusing on team basketball concepts including offensive and defensive strategies, player development and in-game management.

"Our 14th Annual Coaches Clinic, in partnership with the College Park Skyhawks, serves as a valuable forum for connecting coaching professionals across the region," said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Programs, Jon Babul. "By uniting the Hawks and Skyhawks coaching staffs, we create a dynamic platform to share expertise, enhance coaching methods, and foster the development of the basketball community in Atlanta and beyond. We remain committed to supporting coaches at all levels as they refine their skills, advance the game and inspire the next generation of athletes."

The evening began with a networking reception, giving coaches the opportunity to connect with peers and professionals from various regions throughout the state. FanDuel Sports Network Play-by-Play Announcer Bob Rathbun then began the evening's program with opening remarks before moderating a Q&A session with Hawks Assistant Coach Mike Brey.

From there, attendees observed four stations that emphasized hands-on learning, live demonstrations and open discussion, providing coaches with direct access to NBA and G League techniques and strategies. Hawks Assistant Coach Kendal Manuel opened with an absolutes shell station focused on defensive fundamentals, followed by Hawks Assistant Coach Ashton Smith's session on pick and roll reads and concepts. Hawks Assistant Coach Reggis Onwukamuche then led a double drags station covering advanced screening actions, while the final station on defensive closeouts and reaction reads was led by Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Klei with Assistant Coaches Seth Jackson and Kari Korver.

"This is always a great opportunity for our staff to dive into the community and help the next generation of coaches in the Atlanta area," said College Park Skyhawks Head Coach, Steve Klei. "Helping others develop and reach their full potential is an essential part of being a coach and something we take to heart in College Park, and it was an honor to join the Hawks staff to be part of the clinic this year."

In addition to gaining valuable insights and practical tools to elevate their teams, each attendee received a complimentary Hawks-branded backpack that included a T-shirt, coaching journal, skills and drills packet and a Skyhawks dry-erase coaches' clipboard.

This year's clinic is one of many initiatives through which the Hawks Basketball Academy and the College Park Skyhawks continue to invest in basketball development across Metro Atlanta and the state of Georgia. Since its inception in 2011, the Hawks Coaches Clinic has served as a cornerstone of the Hawks' community efforts, uniting coaches around a shared passion for growing the game. Collectively, through the Coaches Clinic, virtual programming, and instructional materials powered by the Jr. NBA curriculum, more than 5,500 coaches have been supported and empowered in their coaching journeys.

