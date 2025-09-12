College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia Help Amplify 'Curriculum Night' at West Clayton Elementary School

Published on September 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia, amplified West Clayton Elementary School's 'Curriculum Night' on Thursday evening.

The event, run by West Clayton Elementary, supported West Clayton's mission to strengthen the school's role as a hub for both academic and family well-being, while reinforcing the Skyhawks' commitment to education, health and wellness.

"Being able to connect with the parents of the students we see every month at West Clayton is a huge part of Colli's Classroom program," said Sadé Means, Manager of Community Impact for the College Park Skyhawks. "To be able to partner with Goodwill of North Georgia really made an impact on the parents in attendance and was a fantastic way to kick off this first month of school with West Clayton."

Through Goodwill's Mobile Career Center, a career services center on wheels, parents of students at West Clayton Elementary were able to stop at the bus throughout the night and were provided access to career resources and job opportunities.

The Mobile Career Center, designed to connect people in local communities with employment opportunities by providing digital access and offering free job training resources, was filled with computer workstations with access to job skills and readiness workshops, connections to local employers and hiring events, and Goodwill career coaches.

The event sparks year three of 'Colli's Classroom' school adoption program at West Clayton Elementary, with a primary goa l to impact the school's 490 students and 80 staff members throughout the entire school year. The Skyhawks will continue to plan at least two events per month at West Clayton, including P.E. takeovers, career expos, reading days, mentorship experiences, holiday-themed events and more.

"Curriculum Night is a fantastic evening where we get to connect and form real bonds with the parents of our scholars," said Zakiyya Whittle, Assistant Principal of West Clayton Elementary School. "Goodwill of North Georgia's presence amplified this to a step above, and the support from both them and the Skyhawks truly made a difference."

To learn more about the Skyhawks' community initiatives, including Colli's Classroom, follow @CPSkyhawks on X, Facebook, and Instagram or visit cpskyhawks.com.







