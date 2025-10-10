'Skyhawks Basketball Clinic Presented by Wilson' Tips off the Start of the Season for the College Park Skyhawks

Published on October 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks, NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, tipped off the start of basketball season on Thursday night with their own 'Skyhawks Basketball Clinic presented by Wilson'. The event is part of the NBA G League's league-wide clinics presented by Wilson, helping to kick off the return of basketball season.

"Starting the season with an event like this is always a blast," said College Park Skyhawks Head Coach, Steve Klei. "To be able to reach both Skyhawks and Hawks fans today was a great opportunity, and we can't wait to see everyone at Gateway Center Arena this season."

The Skyhawks celebrated the day with over 65 kids of Hawks and Skyhawks season ticket members who participated in the clinic, which was run by the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy and Skyhawks head coach Steve Klei and Skyhawks assistant coach Kari Korver. Drills included calisthenics, layup lines, form shooting, and defensive slides.

The clinic took place on the main court of State Farm Arena and preceded the Hawks Fan Fest presented by CareSource.

College Park opens the season in just over a month, traveling to Raptors 905 for two matchups on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9, before returning for a three-game homestand, including Opening Night on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. against the Capital City Go-Go.

To purchase tickets to Skyhawks home games or learn more about saving money by purchasing a Membership, email tickets@cpskyhawks.com, visit www.cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370. To learn more about the Skyhawks' community initiatives, follow @CPSkyhawks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or visit cpskyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.