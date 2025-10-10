Remix Head Coach to Speak at Local Coaches Clinic

Published on October 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Wilsonville, Ore. - Rip City Remix head coach Jonah Herscu will be leading a presentation at the 16th annual OACA/OBCA Basketball Clinic. The Oregon Athletic Coaches Association event is set to host youth basketball coaches at a developmental conference each year, intending to strengthen coaching skills and community ties. This year's event will be located at Wilsonville High School on Friday, Oct. 10.

Coach Herscu's presentation will focus on best practices for warm-up drills and early offense flow.

The first-year head coach boasts 17 years of experience across the NBA, NBA G League and WNBA. He most recently spent the past three seasons with the Trail Blazers as an assistant coach under Chauncy Billups and served as the head coach of the 2023 and 2024 Trail Blazers Summer League teams.

The Rip City Remix are honored to be represented at this event as we continue to uplift our community and invest into the development of local basketball talent.

Registration for the event is now closed. For more information visit the OACA webpage and RipCityRemix.com.







NBA G League Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.