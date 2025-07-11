Hawks and College Park Skyhawks Inspire the Next Generation of Female Leaders at the 'Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest Powered by Google'

ATLANTA - Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy successfully wrapped its fourth annual Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google, a four-day camp exclusively designed to empower, inspire and develop young female athletes both on and off the court.

Held at Atlanta Public Schools' Sutton Middle School, the camp welcomed more than 100 girls, ages eight to 15, for an immersive experience that combined basketball instruction with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As part of the Hawks' and College Park Skyhawks' broader commitment to youth development and equity in sports, the Lady Ballers program creates inclusive pathways for young girls to grow as confident athletes and future leaders.

"With the incredible support of Google, this year's Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest stands as a powerful celebration of our ongoing mission to uplift and inspire the next generation of female athletes," said Jon Babul, Hawks Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs. "Basketball is more than a game. It's a gateway to growth, discovery and leadership. Through Lady Ballers, we're developing skills on the court, and we're nurturing confidence, sparking curiosity in STEM, and helping young girls realize their strength and potential to lead in every arena of life."

Throughout the week, girls strengthened their basketball fundamentals with a focus on shooting, dribbling, defense, passing, and footwork, all led by Hawks Youth Development coaches. Participants refined their skills through a combination of individual and group drills, along with competitive five-on-five gameplay.

Beyond basketball, campers explored science through fun Google-led STEM activities that encouraged creativity and critical thinking. This included a data-driven basketball shooting station where participants made predictions, collected and analyzed shot data, and learned how professional sports teams use analytics to improve performance.

"At Google, we're dedicated to helping build the next generation of tech innovators, and playing a role in Atlanta's vibrant community is incredibly exciting for us," said Naomi Davis, Google Digital Strategy Specialist. "Our collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks truly showed how STEM plays a huge part in sports, going beyond the court to critical roles like data analysis and strategy. This tangible investment provides local students - especially these young ladies - with access to tools and training that open their eyes to the vast opportunities in the sports world, empowering them to make a significant difference and thrive in their chosen careers."

Campers also had the opportunity to attend a leadership panel titled 'Girls in STEM: Why We Belong Here,' featuring Naomi Davis, Google Digital Strategy Specialist, Janice Koon, Hawks and College Park Skyhawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K Operations, and Brittany Simone, Google Program Manager of Integrated Planning Transformation. Panelists discussed their career journeys and highlighted the intersections between basketball and STEM, encouraging girls to embrace their curiosity, build confidence, and recognize their potential in both fields.

"The Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest, in partnership with Google, offers a powerful space where young girls can sharpen their basketball skills while also building confidence and leadership skills," said Janice Koon, Hawks and College Park Skyhawks Senior Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations. "Connecting with these incredible young women during camp is truly inspiring, as their curiosity and drive leave a lasting impression. The College Park Skyhawks and Atlanta Hawks are proud to support initiatives that encourage girls to chase their dreams and embrace the boundless opportunities that lie ahead.

All attendees received Hawks and Google-branded merchandise, including a swag bag, stainless steel tumbler, bucket hat, notebook, and pens. Throughout the week, participants were recognized with special prizes celebrating their growth, teamwork, and standout moments. The event also featured surprise appearances from Hawks Entertainment, including the ATL Dancers, Flight Crew, and Harry the Hawk.

This summer's Hoop Fest builds on the momentum of the Lady Ballers Spring Clinic powered by Google, held in March at the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead, where 60 girls were introduced to basic basketball skills and STEM education in a supportive and inclusive environment. Since its launch in 2017, the Lady Ballers program has helped young female athletes build confidence and passion for the game by providing access, mentorship, and growth opportunities that extend beyond the court.

