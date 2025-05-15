College Park Skyhawks Present Second-Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School

May 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - On Thursday morning, the College Park Skyhawks participated in West Clayton Elementary School's year-end awards ceremony for fifth grade students, where Gabriella Coggins received the second-ever F.L.Y. Award.

The F.L.Y Award, which stands for Future Leader, Lifelong Learner, and Youth Achiever, reflects a positive and forward-looking perspective, suggesting that students are aspiring to become future leaders in their educational journey. The award recognized Coggins for her overall excellence in academics, behavior, and participation throughout the school year, and encompasses her commitment to learning, positive attitude, and consistent effort in various subjects. Coggins joins Remington Goodloe, who won the award last year.

The winner was selected by fifth grade teachers and elective teachers who nominated students based on academic performance, behavior, leadership, and other relevant criteria. Those teachers then assessed grades, class participation, and overall academic performance, before collectively reviewing nominations to select the most deserving student.

In addition to the award, Coggins received a custom Skyhawks jersey with her last name on the back and the number 25.

"We are beyond grateful to celebrate Gabriella and all of the wonderful things West Clayton and their scholars have accomplished this year, and we are blessed to be able to work with such a wonderful school," said Sadé Means, Manager of Community Impact for the College Park Skyhawks. "Year two of 'Colli's Classroom' was filled with lasting impact and programming that influenced our organization, as well as the scholars and staff of West Clayton. We can't wait to come back for year three."

"Year two of 'Colli's Classroom' truly impacted the lives of both our young scholars and our staff here at West Clayton," said Zakiyya Whittle, assistant principal of West Clayton Elementary School. "From the first day of school celebration, to career day, to supply drops and reading days, and to new programming like the boy's empowerment clinic, the Skyhawks were there at every step of the season, and we are so thankful to their entire team."The presentation of the F.L.Y Award concludes the Skyhawks' second year of 'Colli's Classroom' School Adoption Program at West Clayton Elementary, which aims to impact the school's 480 students and 80 staff members throughout the school year. During the 2024-25 academic year, the program included events such as supply drops, multiple PE takeovers and reading days for all grades, a mentorship clinic for fourth and fifth grade boys, and a career expo.

To stay up to date on everything around the College Park Skyhawks, visit CPSkyhawks.com.







NBA G League Stories from May 15, 2025

College Park Skyhawks Present Second-Ever F.L.Y. Award to Fifth Grade Student at West Clayton Elementary School - College Park Skyhawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.