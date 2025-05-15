Season in Review: Josh Christopher

May 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Josh Christopher has put together one of the more impressive trips around the sun of any Skyforce player in recent memory. From league awards, to impacting winning, the HEAT two-way player showcased why he is a first round NBA talent in the 2024-25 season.

He jumpstarted his campaign early, winning Summer League MVP, netting a team-high 24 points on 9-17 FGA (6-10 3PA), four rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help the HEAT earn their first Summer League championship. He netted 20+ points in four-of-six games in Las Vegas, which earned him a two-way contract with Miami on July 25th.

"This place (Sioux Falls) is special," Christopher said during the season. "It's a place where you can redefine yourself and give yourself another crack at it (the NBA). It comes with a lot of hard work and sacrifice, but it's worth every second of it."







