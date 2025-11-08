Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-0) opened the 2025-26 G League season with a 134-113 win against the Texas Legends (0-1) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Orlando two-way player Colin Castleton led all scorers with 27 points on an efficient 12-of-20 shooting night. He also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.

Miles Kelly scored 26 points for the visiting Legends on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Dalano Banton added 18 points of his own on a Texas team that had six double-figure scorers.

Alex Morales and Javonte Smart join Castleton as the three returning players from a 2024-25 squad that won the Eastern Conference Championship. The newcomers, however, were the ones who put on a show in front of a crowd of 2,035 people on opening night. Lester Quiñones dropped in 25 points while shooting 4-of-8 from behind the arc and two-way player Jamal Cain chipped in 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Justin Minaya turned defense into instant offense throughout the half. Three of his five steals resulted in a fastbreak dunk.

Up Next:

The Magic will once again host the Texas Legends at Osceola Heritage Park tomorrow, November 8. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Osceola will also be celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Night! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Puerto Rican-themed hat, courtesy of Publix.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy

"Our buy-in level right now is really high from a team perspective. We have a lot of guys that have been high-level G League players and NBA players, who scored the ball. We showed a willingness to share it, defend and do all the little things. We know we have the talent but it's all about those other things and I thought we did that really well tonight."

In Case You Missed It:

The Orlando Magic converted Colin Castleton's Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way contract. The former Florida Gator played 17 games with the Magic last season before joining the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in March on multiple 10-day contracts. Castleton joins Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson as the third and final two-way player for the Magic.

Community Corner:

Staff members from the Osceola Magic partnered with Celebration High School's Junior Achievement and 3DE program. Students put together presentations that focused on re-engineering education to better reflect the real world and prepare students for life beyond the classroom walls.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic thank 7 Brew for sponsoring the team's opening night game and providing the opening night t-shirts to fans!







