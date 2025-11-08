Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends
Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-0) opened the 2025-26 G League season with a 134-113 win against the Texas Legends (0-1) on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park. Orlando two-way player Colin Castleton led all scorers with 27 points on an efficient 12-of-20 shooting night. He also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
Miles Kelly scored 26 points for the visiting Legends on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Dalano Banton added 18 points of his own on a Texas team that had six double-figure scorers.
Alex Morales and Javonte Smart join Castleton as the three returning players from a 2024-25 squad that won the Eastern Conference Championship. The newcomers, however, were the ones who put on a show in front of a crowd of 2,035 people on opening night. Lester Quiñones dropped in 25 points while shooting 4-of-8 from behind the arc and two-way player Jamal Cain chipped in 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor. Justin Minaya turned defense into instant offense throughout the half. Three of his five steals resulted in a fastbreak dunk.
Up Next:
The Magic will once again host the Texas Legends at Osceola Heritage Park tomorrow, November 8. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Osceola will also be celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Night! The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Puerto Rican-themed hat, courtesy of Publix.
Head Coach Dylan Murphy
"Our buy-in level right now is really high from a team perspective. We have a lot of guys that have been high-level G League players and NBA players, who scored the ball. We showed a willingness to share it, defend and do all the little things. We know we have the talent but it's all about those other things and I thought we did that really well tonight."
In Case You Missed It:
The Orlando Magic converted Colin Castleton's Exhibit 10 contract to a two-way contract. The former Florida Gator played 17 games with the Magic last season before joining the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers in March on multiple 10-day contracts. Castleton joins Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson as the third and final two-way player for the Magic.
Community Corner:
Staff members from the Osceola Magic partnered with Celebration High School's Junior Achievement and 3DE program. Students put together presentations that focused on re-engineering education to better reflect the real world and prepare students for life beyond the classroom walls.
Sponsor Spotlight:
The Osceola Magic thank 7 Brew for sponsoring the team's opening night game and providing the opening night t-shirts to fans!
NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Open Season with 137-124 Comeback Win Over Cleveland Charge - Iowa Wolves
- Charge Defeated in Season Opener - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Fall to Austin Spurs in Season Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends - Osceola Magic
- Raptors 905 Open Season with Victory over College Park - Raptors 905
- Gold Defeat Boom 130-124 in Season Opener - Grand Rapids Gold
- Swarm Rally to Defeat Celtics, 131-129 - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Fall in OT in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Long Island Nets Finalize Broadcast Talent Team for 2025-26 Season - Long Island Nets
- Rip City Remix Announce Opening Night Roster and 2025-26 Coaching Staff - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule on Chicago Sports Network - Windy City Bulls
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Valley Suns
- Vipers Finalize 2025-26 Roster - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Charge Announce 2025-26 Television and Audio Broadcast Schedules - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Windy City Bulls
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday - Austin Spurs
- Memphis Hustle Finalize 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Memphis Hustle
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Locked and Loaded for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Announce 2025-26 Opening Day Roster - Westchester Knicks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Open Season with Decisive Win against Texas Legends
- Osceola Magic Announce Final Roster Heading into Season Opener
- Osceola Magic Host Opening Weekend of 2025-26 NBA G League Season on November 7 and 8
- Osceola Magic Announce Training Camp Roster Following 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Osceola Magic Acquire Javon Freeman-Liberty and Mike Miles from Windy City Bulls