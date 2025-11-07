Vipers Announce 2025-26 Basketball Staff

Published on November 7, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today the Vipers basketball staff for the 2025-26 season.

General Manager Travis Stockbridge returns to the Vipers alongside Head Coach Joseph Blair, Assistant Coach Robbie Keck, Head Athletic Trainer Kimberly McCartney, Assistant Athletic Trainer Craig Skinner, Equipment Manager Benjamin Rodriguez, Director of Basketball Operations Alex Dellett, Strength and Conditioning Coach Jimmy Vidas and Basketball Operations staff: Mire Chatman and Isaiah Garcia.

This season, Isaiah Torres will also return to the Vipers in a new role. Torres, who was formerly the Video Coordinator for RGV, will now serve as the new assistant coach for the team after the departure of previous assistant coach, Kane Martinez.

Torres most recently served as an assistant coach for the 2025 NBA G League United team in Singapore in which the team obtained a silver medal. He has been part of the Vipers since 2022 when he joined the team as a Basketball Operations Intern. Over the summer, the RGV native served as an assistant coach for the Ángeles de la Ciudad de México.

He served as a graduate assistant for the University of Texas Permian Basin Men's Basketball Team from 2020-22. Prior to his arrival at UTPB, Torres was a student manager for the University of Texas at Austin Men's Basketball team from 2018-20.

Joining the Vipers as a third assistant coach is Daniel Brady. In 2023 Brady became a New York Knicks assistant coach. He served as an assistant coach for the team for two seasons. Prior to being promoted, Brady began his career with the Knicks as a player development coach.

Brady served as an Oklahoma City Blue assistant coach from 2021-22. Brady's journey with the Oklahoma City organization started in 2018 when he was hired for the player development/assistant coach role for the Thunder.

Before his arrival with Oklahoma City, Brady had the role of player development/assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks from 2015-2018. His career in the NBA began in 2014 when he joined the Houston Rockets as an assistant video coordinator.

The Oregon native has former playing experience as he played with the University of Missouri - Kansas City from 2008-10 and Northern Idaho from 2007-08.

Joining the Vipers are also newly hired Basketball Operations staff Shawn Occeus, Mame Niang and Joe Ajike. Occeus played for the Vipers for four seasons before officially announcing his retirement earlier this year.

RGV will open the 2025-26 season on Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CST against the Oklahoma City Blue at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets, visit www.rgvipers.com.







NBA G League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.